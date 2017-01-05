This scientist is creating a new Japanese manga series to showcase women in science

A researcher wants to inspire the next generation with a new Japanese comic series that follows the adventures of schoolgirls who use science to solve crimes.

Dr Ana Verissimo, a scientist at the University of Leicester’s Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, has combined her two favourite passions – science and anime – in a bid to create a new manga series featuring four high school girls who use their Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) skills to gather evidence and solve mysteries.

Titled STEM Heroes, the series, which is expected to be released in Japanese and English, aims to showcase women in science and technology through its characters Mari, Jun, Miki and Yui.

Verissimo said: “I’ve always loved science and talking about it. It’s great when non-scientists ask me questions and are curious about how things work. Everything around us uses Stem, from WiFi to anti-seismic buildings, to your cat’s microchip.

“Everyone should have access to basic knowledge on the usefulness of Stem, without all the complicated jargon.”

Jun, Miki and Yui (MediaGroupNYC)

Verissimo is seeking additional funding through Kickstarter for the project in order to cover the initial printing and publishing.

She said: “There just isn’t enough manga about science. So, now that I’m living in Japan for a short stint for work, I’ve decided to combine teaching science through manga with having super smart but relatable girls as heroes that save the day using their awesome Stem skills, as also there aren’t enough girls in Stem careers.”

Mari loves biology… and cakes (MediaGroupNYC)

While the series aims to encourage young girls to take more interest in science, Verissimo hopes the comics will also appeal to a wider manga audience.

She added: “So far, the reaction has been very positive. Mari loves biology and genetics, and cake, Jun is passionate about maths and physics, Miki is a little engineer, and Yui is a computer genius.

“Despite being mega-smart, they are just like everyone else, a bit shy, a bit clumsy, a bit grumpy, a bit silly. I think those traits make them relatable and lovable.”