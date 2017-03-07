This robot can read your mind and do what you're thinking

Scientists are developing a robot that does what we’re thinking.

A team from the computer science and AI laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT CSAIL) have been working on a robot that doesn’t need explicit commands or to be taught our language in order to perform tasks.

It works by collecting data on brain activity and signals using a electroencephalography (EEG) monitor.

The robot can tell when it’s made a mistake in an object-sorting task by detecting a change in the signals.

It gets all embarrassed and blushes when it’s wrong, but then corrects its actions based on the person mentally agreeing or disagreeing with it.

(Screengrab/MITCSAIL)

The current system just handles relatively simple binary-choice activities, but the paper’s senior author, CSAIL director Daniela Rus, said the work suggests that we could one day control robots in much more intuitive ways.

She said: “Imagine being able to instantaneously tell a robot to do a certain action, without needing to type a command, push a button or even say a word.

“A streamlined approach like that would improve our abilities to supervise factory robots, driverless cars, and other technologies we haven’t even invented yet.”