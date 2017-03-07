This robot can read your mind and do what you're thinking
Scientists are developing a robot that does what we’re thinking.
A team from the computer science and AI laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT CSAIL) have been working on a robot that doesn’t need explicit commands or to be taught our language in order to perform tasks.
It works by collecting data on brain activity and signals using a electroencephalography (EEG) monitor.
The robot can tell when it’s made a mistake in an object-sorting task by detecting a change in the signals.
It gets all embarrassed and blushes when it’s wrong, but then corrects its actions based on the person mentally agreeing or disagreeing with it.
The current system just handles relatively simple binary-choice activities, but the paper’s senior author, CSAIL director Daniela Rus, said the work suggests that we could one day control robots in much more intuitive ways.
She said: “Imagine being able to instantaneously tell a robot to do a certain action, without needing to type a command, push a button or even say a word.
“A streamlined approach like that would improve our abilities to supervise factory robots, driverless cars, and other technologies we haven’t even invented yet.”
