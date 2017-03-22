This rescue dog saved a three-year-old girl after finding her shivering in a ditch

A dog who suffered terrible abuse at the hands of its previous owners has saved a little girl, just a year after being adopted into a new home.

In a letter shared on Facebook by Delta Animal Shelter, Peanut’s owner detailed her heroic actions. Around 11am on Friday, Peanut began sprinting up and down the stairs, barking and trying to get her owner’s attention to be let out.

Former Abused Shelter Dog now Local … Former Abused Shelter Dog now Local Hero Petunia arrived at the shelter last April with 2 broken legs, a belly full of carpet, broken ribs….all injuries happened at different times. Healed, her former owner recently convicted of animal abuse. Petunia has a new name …Peanut and a new chance at life.

Once her owner opened the door, Peanut sprinted into the field behind their house, with her owner chasing after her to see what the fuss was about. Once there, her owner found a “naked, shivering, three-year-old girl curled up in a ball”.

The family immediately dialled 911, and “by the time the ambulance and police arrived, the little girl could only say one thing – ‘doggie’”.

Local police confirmed the story in a statement on Facebook, saying that once they had located her parents, they found “unsafe and unsanitary living conditions” where the girl had been living.

The girl and another young girl were then removed from the parents into protective custody.

Delta County Sheriff’s Office, MI On 3/17/17 at approximately 11:15am, Deputies from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Rapid River area for the report of a 3 year old girl found lying naked in a ditch. The temperature at the time was approximately 32 degrees. A citizen was alerted to the child’s presence by his dog.

Peanut’s start in life wasn’t a picture of happiness either. According to the shelter, she arrived into their care with two broken legs and a belly full of carpet. Luckily, she has found happiness with her new owners.

Her lucky owners signed off their letter to the shelter writing: “Thanks to Peanut, a little girl’s life was saved today.

“She has been such a blessing to us, and now to others. Words cannot express how grateful we are that we have Peanut in our lives and how amazing she is.

“She is a part of our family now and thanks to wonderful people like you at the shelter, she is alive. Without her, not only would she have been gone from this world, but the life of this little girl might have been taken as well.”