This Nasa video shows the colossal size of Hurricane Harvey from space

The awesome size of Hurricane Harvey has been recorded from space as it moves towards the United States.

Nasa has released a video filmed from the International Space Station showing the eye of the storm, now a Category 2 hurricane and predicted to rise to Category 3.

It is expected to make landfall in the US state of Texas late on Friday or early Saturday, local time, with up to three feet (90cms) of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot (3.6 metre) storm surges.

Forecasters have warned the storm poses a “grave risk”. It was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane as conditions intensified.

The Nasa video was filmed just after 6pm EST on August 24.

Astronaut Randy Bresnik, who is one of six current ISS residents, tweeted a message of support for Texas on social media along with additional pictures of Hurricane Harvey.

God Bless Texas, may you weather the storm as you always have! pic.twitter.com/8qXHXc8YMY — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) August 24, 2017

The National Hurricane Centre and its associated departments have been sharing advice and storm updates for residents on social media. There are mandatory evacuations in order in low-lying parts of the Texas coast.

Hurricane #Harvey Advisory 20: Hurricane Harvey Dangerously Approaching the Texas Coast. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2017

The last Category 3 storm to hit the US was Hurricane Wilma which battered Florida in October 2005.