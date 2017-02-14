This Nasa astronaut just pulled an epic prank in space

Peggy Whitson set new records by becoming the oldest woman on the International Space Station (ISS) and the oldest woman to do a spacewalk, but we think she should also add “the oldest woman to pull a prank in space” to her impressive resume.

The 57-year-old Nasa astronaut tweeted a photo of herself floating around in a white cargo bag that fellow astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet zipped her into.

Zipped inside a cargo bag @Thom_astro & @astro_kimbrough took me over to the Russian segment. They were quite surprised when I popped out! pic.twitter.com/om59WVfzwE — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) February 13, 2017

Whitson says the two astronauts then took the cargo into the Russian side of the ISS and gave their cosmonaut colleagues Andrey Borisenko, Sergey Ryzhikov and Oleg Novitskiy a surprise when she “popped out” of the bag.

The space prank was met with approval from earthlings down on terra firma:

@AstroPeggy @SHasani61 @Thom_astro @astro_kimbrough 😂so good to see you all having so much fun alongside your wonderful work 🌟 — Sue Robertson (@sue_robertson7) February 13, 2017

Although this isn’t the first time astronauts have pranked each other in space.

Not so long ago, Scott Kelly chased Tim Peake around the ISS dressed as a gorilla:

Needed a little humor to lighten up a #YearInSpace. Go big, or go home. I think I'll do both. #SpaceApehttps://t.co/Ift8VdDR4C — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) February 23, 2016

Back in 2014, Chris Hadfield pretended aliens are aboard the space station as an April Fool joke:

I don't know what it is or what it wants, but it keeps repeating "Sloof Lirpa" over and over. Alert the press. pic.twitter.com/iuoeESMQwt — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) April 1, 2013

And who can forget that moment when the current crew at the space station pretended to be Superman?

Every crew takes a traditional “crew picture” together on @Space_Station. We gave it a new twist! #superpowers pic.twitter.com/hCcNPNenvF — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 30, 2017

Keep them coming folks!