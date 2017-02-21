This is why the straight couple who want a civil partnership lost their battle in the British Court of Appeal

Back to World Home

A heterosexual couple who want the right to enter into a civil partnership together have lost their legal battle in the British Court of Appeal.

Rebecca Steinfeld, 35, and Charles Keidan, 40, object to the “patriarchal baggage” associated with marriage, but still want legal recognition of their seven-year relationship.

As it stands, the Civil Partnership Act 2004 says only same-sex couples are eligible.

(Charlotte Ball/PA)

The British Court of Appeal did agree they had established a potential violation of Article 14 of the European Convention – which relates to discrimination – taken with Article 8 – which refers to respect for private and family life.

But, by a majority, the judges said it was at present justified by the British government’s policy of “wait and evaluate”.

The couple seem to have taken certain aspects of the ruling as pretty positive. Steinfeld said: “We are pleased that today’s ruling has shown that the government must act very soon to end this unfair situation.

“All three judges agreed that we’re being treated differently because of our sexual orientation, and that this impacts our private and family life.

“All three rejected the argument that we could ‘just get married’.”

She added: “We lost on a technicality, that the government should be allowed a little more time to make a decision. So there’s everything to fight for, and much in the ruling that gives us reason to be positive and keep going.”

And they’re not alone in thinking it’s time for change.

Though some people definitely don’t agree.
KEYWORDS: Court of Appeal, Courts, Discrimination, Marriage, Sexuality

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World