This is what the Muslim Council of Britain had to say about the Manchester attack

Back to Manchester terror attack World Home

The Muslim Council of Britain has described the Manchester concert bomb attack as “horrific” and “criminal”.

Secretary General Harun Khan issued a statement following the deadly suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena which killed at least 22 people including children.

Emergency services at Manchester Arena (Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. I understand teenagers and children have been caught up in what the police has confirmed to be a terrorist attack.

“This is horrific, this is criminal. May the perpetrators face the full weight of justice both in this life and the next.

“I pay tribute to the police and emergency services who have worked valiantly to save lives last night. They were helped by civilians who rushed in to offer their support.

“I urge all those in the region and around the country to pool together to support those affected.”

flowers left near the scene in manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Many people on social media have been keen to spread the message that terrorism doesn’t have a religion.

A 23-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the attack.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Attack, Manchester, Manchester Arena, Manchester terror attack, Muslim Council of Britain, Religion, Terrorism, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World