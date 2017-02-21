This is the weird reason why meteors burning up in the atmosphere sound like rustling leaves

The Earth’s atmosphere stops meteors all the time and we can hear it from the ground, but it only sounds like rustling leaves or quiet whispers.

What’s even weirder is that the sounds are caused by bright light pulses emitted from the meteor hitting things such as our hair, according to an article in the Scientific Reports journal.

The pulses temporarily heat up these objects, which could include leaves, grass or even dark paint, and generate pressure waves.

Meteors burning up in the atmosphere may sound just like rustling leaves (Chris Radburn/PA)

It’s these wobbles in the air that make the quiet sounds.

This effect, called photoacoustic coupling, was first discovered in 1880 by none other than phone-inventing Alexander Graham Bell.

Scientists have long wondered why the sound of meteors burning up so closely accompanies the visuals, as sound waves are much slower than light so there should be a gap before we hear them on the Earth’s surface.

A shooting star seen during the Geminids meteor shower (Yui Mok/PA)

To test their idea, researchers from a New Mexico lab fired pulsing light at objects such as wigs and dark cloths and measured the sounds emitted, which were at a similar level to whispers and rustling.

The report, which was led by Sandra National Laboratories, says they detected sounds as low as 40 decibels (dB) when light pulses similar to that of fireballs were shot at the wig. Whispering is about 30 dB.

So think about that next time you watch a meteor shower, and listen out for rustling around you which might be the sound of what you’re seeing.