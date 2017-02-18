This is how you get rid of a rat if you are seriously extra

As most of us know altogether too well, rats suck. They’re gross and scary, and there is seriously nothing worse than having one in your house.

Rat-removal is one the unfortunate necessities of adulthood. But now it’s time to sit back and take notes, because these girls hatched a flawless plan to get rid of a pesky rodent from their house.

We came up with this ridiculous plan to get this rat out of our house and IT ACTUALLY WORKED!!!! BYE BITCH pic.twitter.com/c5qW76mzP8 — Jody Mackin (@jodeball4REALZ) February 17, 2017

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have to watch that video a few times over just to see how brilliantly executed the rat-removal plan is. Using a series of blockades and brooms, the girls get the rat outta their pad in record time.

The video itself has understandably gone viral for its sheer ingenuity, but people are conflicted about it. Some find it a hard watch, thinking that it’s close to animal cruelty. However, many others have jumped to the girls’ defence, saying that it was a much more humane option than killing the rat with poison or a trap.

Most people just think that it’s pretty incredible work from the team.

@jodeball4REALZ this is my favorite thing on the internet ever — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) February 17, 2017

@jodeball4REALZ let me just say girl power all day long. Great job ladies. #rats #girlpower — Chris Rey (@IAmChrisRey) February 18, 2017

@jodeball4REALZ GREATEST AMERICAN HEROES — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) February 18, 2017

Not only that, but lots have zero sympathy for the rat.

@jodeball4REALZ reading the "this is horrible" comments like.... y'all really gonna let a rat live for free up in ya crib? pic.twitter.com/iB658Qc2yi — Lil Pookie (@621_Dennis) February 17, 2017

Next time we’ve got an infestation, we definitely know who we’re going to call.