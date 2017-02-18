This is how you get rid of a rat if you are seriously extra

As most of us know altogether too well, rats suck. They’re gross and scary, and there is seriously nothing worse than having one in your house.

Rat-removal is one the unfortunate necessities of adulthood. But now it’s time to sit back and take notes, because these girls hatched a flawless plan to get rid of a pesky rodent from their house.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have to watch that video a few times over just to see how brilliantly executed the rat-removal plan is. Using a series of blockades and brooms, the girls get the rat outta their pad in record time.

The video itself has understandably gone viral for its sheer ingenuity, but people are conflicted about it. Some find it a hard watch, thinking that it’s close to animal cruelty. However, many others have jumped to the girls’ defence, saying that it was a much more humane option than killing the rat with poison or a trap.

Most people just think that it’s pretty incredible work from the team.

Not only that, but lots have zero sympathy for the rat.

Next time we’ve got an infestation, we definitely know who we’re going to call.
