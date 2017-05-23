This is how world leaders and politicians have responded to the Manchester Arena terror attack

In the wake of the terrorist attack on Manchester Arena, politicians and leaders around the world have spoken out to share their grief and support for those involved.

The attack carried out at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night was the worst terrorist incident since the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins has confirmed that the death toll had is 22 with 59 injured as of Tuesday morning. He confirmed that children were among those who died, and the world is rallying around the city of Manchester.

UK

UK politicians around the country have expressed their shock and sadness over the attack, while General Election campaigning was suspended.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester metro mayor, has said the attack was an “evil act” that had caused anger, shock and hurt. He said: “We are grieving today, but we are strong. Today it will be business as usual, as far as possible in our great city.”

In Northern Ireland, SDLP chief Colum Eastwood described the attack as a “heartbreaking act of barbarism”.

USA

President Donald Trump has expressed his “deepest condolences” to the victims of the Manchester bombing calling attackers “evil losers”.

He said: “I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families – so many families – of the victims.

“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”

Canada

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau tweeted his thoughts and condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack.

Japan

In Japan, a government spokesman said: “If this is a terrorist attack, such abhorrent acts of terrorism cannot be justified for any reason, and Japan firmly condemns such an act of terrorism.

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of the deceased and my prayers to a swift recovery for the wounded. Japan stands in solidarity with the people of the UK.”

India

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi tweeted his condemnation and sadness over the incident.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull told the country’s parliament the incident was a “brutal attack on young people everywhere”.

He said: “This incident, this attack, is especially vile, especially criminal, especially horrific because it appears to have been deliberately directed at teenagers.

“This is an attack on innocents. Surely there is no crime more reprehensible than the murder of children.”

Russia

The BBC reported that Russian state media said Russian president Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to Theresa May: “We strongly condemn this cynical, inhumane crime.”

France

French president Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to send his thoughts to the British people, and the country’s prime minister Edouard Philippe said: “In the wake of this abominable crime, I would like to express my sadness, the solidarity of the French people and unwavering friendship to Mancunians and all British people.”