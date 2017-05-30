This is how a govt-backed parade in Russia represented Cameroon at a Confederations Cup parade

People in blackface wearing African clothing and carrying bananas marched in a government-backed weekend parade in the Russian city of Sochi, which will host one of Cameroon's matches at the Confederations Cup.

A photograph on the city government's official website showed two people in blackface at Saturday's parade.

One was wearing an afro-style wig and bananas on a string, while the other was wearing a Cameroon jersey and a headdress while holding a drum. The photo was later removed.

Black face & bananas - this is how Cameroon was presented at the Sochi carnival on Saturday ahead of Fifa Confederations Cup Russia in June. pic.twitter.com/aB7dRes0gZ — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) May 30, 2017

The people in the photograph are accompanied by others waving Cameroonian flags.

Lolade Adewuyi, a Nigerian journalist studying in Russia who witnessed the parade, told The Associated Press the people in blackface appeared as part of a section devoted to the June 17-July 2 Confederations Cup.

Cameroon play Germany in Sochi on June 25.

Mr Adewuyi said the parade, which was led by Sochi's mayor, also contained people wearing sombreros and fake moustaches to symbolise Mexico, another country which will play next month in the southern Russian city.

FIFA and the city government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AP