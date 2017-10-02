This is everything we know about the Las Vegas shooting

At least 50 people have been killed and 200 injured in the deadliest shooting in US history at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

The city’s sheriff said his officers killed the suspect on the 32nd floor of a hotel near the gig venue, after bullets were fired down into the 40,000-strong crowd.

What happened?

A police officer takes cover behind a truck (John Locher/AP)

Las Vegas police carrying assault rifles were seen going into the hotel – the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino – while other heavily armed officers sheltered behind their cars.

They also shut down part of the city’s famous Strip and asked the public not to risk giving away the positions of officers on social media.

Police officers enter the Mandalay Bay resort and casino (John Locher/AP)

The suspect has not been named, but police said he was a local resident.

Las Vegas sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the man was confronted by officers on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, which is across the road from the festival venue.

The sheriff described it as a “lone wolf” attack but police are looking to speak to the suspect’s room mate as a person of interest.

Who has been injured?

A police officer runs along a pavement near the shooting (John Locher/AP)

A southern California police department said one of their off-duty officers was shot in the incident but does not have life-threatening injuries.

Bakersfield Police Department said a handful of their staff had been at the festival.

None of the victims have yet been named.