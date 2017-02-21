This insanely dangerous manoeuvre on the motorway really needs to be seen to be believed

Back to World Home

This is the unbelievable moment a van driver cuts across a slip road to rejoin the motorway.

Footage of the crazy manoeuvre near Ilford was captured by Ali de Sousa Ibrahim.

Luckily, the driver manages to avoid causing an accident and rejoins the North Circular unscathed.

But it kinda makes you wanna never set foot in a car again, ever.
KEYWORDS: dangerous driving, Driving, Motorway, Video

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World