This guy swapped his sister's goldfish for baby carrots - and he reckons she hasn't noticed

It’s the sort of thing only siblings could try and get away with.

Twitter user @SamuelAnnis decided to trick his little sister – by swapping her goldfish for a couple of carrots.

Kinda genius…but also another example of when social media is just a bit weird. (Don’t worry though, Samuel promises the fish are safe.)

Now we’re not entirely sure of Samuel’s motivations behind the cunning plan. But if the idea was to investigate his sister’s abilities to look after her pets, it seems he’s shown her up – after three days, he claims she still hadn’t noticed the swap.

Many things have happened since Samuel’s big reveal.

Twitter users became riddled with worry about what’s happened to the actual fish.

Meanwhile, people made (terrible) jokes.

Multiple requests for updates on the situation have been made.

And people following the drama have been getting really invested.

As far as we know, according to Samuel’s latest update, the sister is still unaware of her missing goldfish.

We’re gonna try and not get too involved in this family feud … but we will say it’s times like this we’re grateful for the internet.
