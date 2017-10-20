This drone footage shows the devastation in the Syrian city of Raqqa

This drone footage from the northern Syrian city of Raqqa shows the extent of devastation caused by weeks of fighting between Kurdish-led forces and the Islamic State group.

It shows the bombed-out shells of buildings and heaps of concrete slabs lay piled on streets littered with destroyed cars.

Entire neighbourhoods are seen turned to rubble, with little sign of civilian life.

It was recorded on October 19.

The US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced they have driven Islamic State group militants out of the city after weeks of fighting.

#SDF has cleared 98% of Raqqa -- Small pocket east of stadium remains. Checking buildings/tunnels for any last #ISIS holdouts. #defeatDaesh — OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) October 19, 2017

The spokesman for the coalition, Colonel Ryan Dillon, tweeted that the SDF has cleared 98% of the city, adding that some militants remain holed up in a small pocket east of the city’s athletic stadium.