This dramatic footage shows two cars being swallowed up by a huge sinkhole in LA

California has been battered by storms recently, which has caused a whole host of problems for the area. Perhaps the most shocking impact is this 20-foot sinkhole that opened up in LA.

You expect high octane stunts in LA, but most of it is bells and whistles – something this sinkhole definitely is not.

The sinkhole opened up in Studio City and had already claimed one car when this footage caught the demise of another.

According to reports, a woman was injured in the first car when it fell down the hole, but luckily firefighters were able to free her before the second vehicle followed.

The giant sinkhole at Laurel Canyon and Woodbridge that swallowed 2 vehicles during #LARain Crews still working to open the roads @KTLA pic.twitter.com/7fnbF6KM7F — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) February 18, 2017

Phew – like something out of an action movie, but infinitely more terrifying because it’s actually real.