This dramatic footage shows two cars being swallowed up by a huge sinkhole in LA

California has been battered by storms recently, which has caused a whole host of problems for the area. Perhaps the most shocking impact is this 20-foot sinkhole that opened up in LA.

You expect high octane stunts in LA, but most of it is bells and whistles – something this sinkhole definitely is not.

The sinkhole opened up in Studio City and had already claimed one car when this footage caught the demise of another.

According to reports, a woman was injured in the first car when it fell down the hole, but luckily firefighters were able to free her before the second vehicle followed.

Phew – like something out of an action movie, but infinitely more terrifying because it’s actually real.
