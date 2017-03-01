This dinosaur map will let you become an armchair fossil hunter

Dinosaur lovers rejoice – someone’s made an interactive map that can tell you what type of dinosaurs lived where and when.

Thanks to a public paleobiology database using scientific papers on fossil finds, you can choose an era, like Jurassic, and dots appear showing where fossils from that period have been found.

Prepare to spend hours looking for fossils from your living room.

This map shows fossil distribution during the Cenozoic era – which started 66 million years ago and stretches to the present day (Paleobiology Database)

You can use the map to see the breakdown of what type of dinosaur or animal lived during that period. The above shows that of the fossil collections found in the last 66 million years; 41% are molluscs including squid and snails, and 24% are mammals.

If you have a particular species in mind, you can enter a specific dinosaur and see where its fossils have been found.

We’ll take a look at the world’s most famous dinosaur – the T-Rex.

A cluster of T-Rex remains have been found in North America (Paleobiology Database)

The map shows T-Rex fossils have been found dotted around North America, the most complete one being a fossil nicknamed “Sue”, found in South Dakota in 1990.

You can also toggle the map setting to see how the Earth’s continents used to look, which makes some of the fossil patterns make a lot more sense.

The map is being continually developed by geoscientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but the data comes from scientists around the world who trawl through old papers for fossils to contribute to the map.

You can have a go yourself here.