This device built from Lego and Raspberry Pi solves Rubik's cube faster than you ever will

Forget AI robots and super computers. It appears all you need is a Lego device to prove that machines are smarter than humans.

Inventor Francesco Georg built this rather cute-looking robot that can solve a Rubik’s cube entirely on its own.

OK, the concept isn’t new itself, but this device was built using only Lego and a Raspberry Pi.

Georg used the Lego motors from the Mindstorms EV3 set to power the robot along with a BrickPi kit to configure its movements.

He then used the Kociemba two-phase algorithm to allow the device to solve the puzzle in a minute and a half.

Impressive, huh?
