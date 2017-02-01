This device built from Lego and Raspberry Pi solves Rubik's cube faster than you ever will
Forget AI robots and super computers. It appears all you need is a Lego device to prove that machines are smarter than humans.
Inventor Francesco Georg built this rather cute-looking robot that can solve a Rubik’s cube entirely on its own.
OK, the concept isn’t new itself, but this device was built using only Lego and a Raspberry Pi.
Georg used the Lego motors from the Mindstorms EV3 set to power the robot along with a BrickPi kit to configure its movements.
He then used the Kociemba two-phase algorithm to allow the device to solve the puzzle in a minute and a half.
Impressive, huh?
