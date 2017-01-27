This #CuteAnimalTweetOff between zoos will brighten even the bleakest of weeks

Let the stresses of the week slip away and allow these animals to soothe your soul with the #CuteAnimalTweetOff – the most relaxing battle you’ll ever witness.

It all started a few days ago when the National Zoo in Washington introduced a new seal pup to people on Twitter.

And of course it was adorbable.

Then for what happened next, we must all join in thanks to this humble hero from Norfolk, Virginia. Sarah Hill boldly and brilliantly challenged the Virginia Aquarium to compete with that level of cuteness.

And they delivered …

… but boy, little did we all know what she had just started.

At first it was just a sparring match between the two.

But then it rapidly developed into a national battle that shows no signs of slowing down.

It’s now gone global.

And isn’t even just between zoos anymore.

Simply glorious.
