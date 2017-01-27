This #CuteAnimalTweetOff between zoos will brighten even the bleakest of weeks

Let the stresses of the week slip away and allow these animals to soothe your soul with the #CuteAnimalTweetOff – the most relaxing battle you’ll ever witness.

It all started a few days ago when the National Zoo in Washington introduced a new seal pup to people on Twitter.

And of course it was adorbable.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Then for what happened next, we must all join in thanks to this humble hero from Norfolk, Virginia. Sarah Hill boldly and brilliantly challenged the Virginia Aquarium to compete with that level of cuteness.

And they delivered …

… but boy, little did we all know what she had just started.

At first it was just a sparring match between the two.

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

But then it rapidly developed into a national battle that shows no signs of slowing down.

It’s now gone global.

You can't beat Australian natives! Wattle the wombat joey and Peanut the koala joey share a kiss for the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! pic.twitter.com/9gYjTx8wNg — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) January 26, 2017

Meet Haggis, Tattie and Neeps at @DT_Ballymena - we think they win at #cuteanimaltweetoff :) pic.twitter.com/ekrksnXg8T — Dogs Trust (@DogsTrust) January 27, 2017

#CuteAnimalTweetOff We just have to play the #TierparkBerlin joker - Nothing can beat our polar bear cub when it comes to cuteness, can it? pic.twitter.com/dIzgHmSZlg — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) January 27, 2017

And isn’t even just between zoos anymore.

You're cute because you're vacationing in a zoo. We're cute because we defend your freedom! #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/Oi8i6ljxvZ — U.S. Army Reserve (@USArmyReserve) January 26, 2017

#cuteanimaltweetoff is my dog also able to enter? pic.twitter.com/MkmxygnEHU — kim wh1tesokz 💣 (@ironravi) January 27, 2017

Simply glorious.