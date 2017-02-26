This conservation project is helping green turtles by creating more beach space
A conservation project is celebrating a major success as numbers of endangered green turtle hatchlings more than doubled at Raine Island in Australia.
The project involved raising and reshaping the beach off the island to prevent over-crowding and flooding of the beach. The publicly and privately funded work will cost £5m over five years, but the results are already being seen.
Raine Island is the world’s most important nesting site for green turtles.
