This BBC cameraman's foot was run over by a car carrying Jeremy Corbyn

Scotland Yard is facing an investigation after a BBC cameraman’s foot was run over by one of its cars carrying Jeremy Corbyn to a meeting to agree Labour’s British General Election manifesto.

The British Labour Party leader was driven to the meeting, the subject of intense media interest after a draft of the manifesto was leaked, by officers from the Metropolitan Police’s royalty and specialist protection unit when his vehicle was mobbed by journalists.

In the melee, BBC cameraman Giles Wooltorton’s left foot was run over by the front left wheel of the vehicle carrying Mr Corbyn, and he was taken away in an ambulance with a swollen and bruised foot.

Officers were later on the scene speaking to journalists who witnessed the incident at the Institution of Engineering and Technology in central London.

A Met Police spokesman said the incident has been referred to the directorate of professional standards, which is responsible for the conduct of officers in the force.

BBC cameraman Giles Wooltorton is loaded into an ambulance (Yui Mok/PA)

The spokesman said: “At about 11:22hrs on Thursday 11 May officers from the Met’s royalty and specialist protection unit were carrying out operational work in Savoy Place WC2R when it is believed a member of public was injured by one of the vehicles.

“London Ambulance Service attended and took the injured man to a south London hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

“As is routine, the MPS will refer the incident to the directorate of professional standards.”

The cameraman was hurt as Mr Corbyn’s car drove in through a side entrance to the building in Savoy Place while much of the media was waiting on the street outside the front entrance.

BBC political editor @bbclaurak helps out cameraman Giles Wooltorton after his foot was run over by the car carrying Jeremy Corbyn pic.twitter.com/8LRsNF50jh — Arj Singh (@singharj) May 11, 2017

The cameraman was taken to hospital as, inside, around 80 Labour figures met to agree the final manifesto.

A senior Labour source said the party was “looking into” the incident.

The source said Mr Corbyn has travelled with the specialist protection unit on other occasions during the campaign, as is customary for an Opposition leader in a General Election.