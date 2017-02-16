This baby rhino taking its first mud bath is a simple joy the world needs to see right now

Here’s a video so pure and tender, it’ll make snowflakes look like cowboy spurs.

Witness this baby rhino taking her first mud bath at a British wild animal park with her mother Nyasa, after spending the last month keeping warm indoors.

Little Rukuru, who was born last December at Port Lympne Reserve near Hythe, Kent, allowed her mother to take the lead, eventually nervously stepped in to enjoy the mucky fun.

By the end of the video, Rukuru is truly plastered from head to tail in mud, spelling a truly productive day for the pair.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Rukuru is the 36th eastern black rhino to be born at Port Lympne, and is seen by keepers as another step towards protecting the endangered species.

Their population decline is largely due to hunting as their horns are often made into dagger handles which are seen as a symbol of wealth in some countries.