This baby giraffe taking its first steps outside will warm your heart on this frosty day

Video of a baby Rothschild giraffe taking its first steps outside has been captured at Chester Zoo.

The adorably-named Murchison is just three weeks old and braving the cold nicely under the watchful eye of his mum.

The lovely little fella is named after Murchison Falls in Uganda, where the largest group of his species live.

Conservationists estimate there to be only 1,600 Rothschild’s giraffes left across Africa, making them one of the world’s rarest and most at risk species – as poaching and habitat loss continue to push the species to the very edge of existence.

We don’t know about you, but we want more of Murchison in our lives. Luckily for us, the zoo has a webcam, so we can watch these magnificent creatures go about their daily lives from the comfort of our own homes.