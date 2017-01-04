This 87-year-old former Aussie PM downing a beer will put all freshers to shame

There aren’t many countries where it’s tradition to see an elderly politician at a sports match downing a beer as quickly as he can while everyone cheers on – but this is exactly what’s the case in Australia.

Former prime minister Bob Hawke, 87, is known for downing a beer, and he’s once again come up with the goods.

Just watch the man himself showing off his unbelievable tekkers at the Australian vs Pakistan cricket test in Sydney.

This is by no means the first time he’s shown how quickly he can down a pint.

And safe to say, people are pretty impressed by the politician.

It basically doesn’t get any more Aussie than that.

What maybe makes this story even better (if possible) is the fact that Hawke was having a brewski and it wasn’t even midday.

Fun fact: Hawke was once a world record holder for being the fastest drinker of a yard of beer (in a ridiculous 11 seconds) when he was at Oxford University.

Here’s to many more years of Hawke enjoying a lunchtime pint at the cricket.
