This 87-year-old former Aussie PM downing a beer will put all freshers to shame

There aren’t many countries where it’s tradition to see an elderly politician at a sports match downing a beer as quickly as he can while everyone cheers on – but this is exactly what’s the case in Australia.

Former prime minister Bob Hawke, 87, is known for downing a beer, and he’s once again come up with the goods.

Just watch the man himself showing off his unbelievable tekkers at the Australian vs Pakistan cricket test in Sydney.

This is by no means the first time he’s shown how quickly he can down a pint.

And safe to say, people are pretty impressed by the politician.

Bob Hawke is at the cricket with a beer in his hand at 1155am...

Positive signs for 2017 — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) January 4, 2017

Bob Hawke, you deadset legend. — WENDY (@AFLmusic) January 4, 2017

Watching Bob Hawke neck a beer at nearly 90 years old makes me so happy — Sofie Costopoulos (@sofiecostop) January 4, 2017

It basically doesn’t get any more Aussie than that.

It's not a true test at the @scg without my babe Bob Hawke skolling some form of alcohol. Australia's politics at its finest 😍🖤😍🖤😍 #AUSvPAK — ELIZAJANE (@elizaajanne) January 4, 2017

Watching the cricket, the camera picked out #bobhawke sinking a beer. The ground erupted with applause. What a great Australian! — Robin Leonard (@RobsLeonard) January 4, 2017

What maybe makes this story even better (if possible) is the fact that Hawke was having a brewski and it wasn’t even midday.

Bob Hawke with a beer before midday . . . make him PM again! — Damian Tardio (@damiantardio) January 4, 2017

Fun fact: Hawke was once a world record holder for being the fastest drinker of a yard of beer (in a ridiculous 11 seconds) when he was at Oxford University.

That was just a cameo for Bob Hawke. Here he is at his peak. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/1rYeaSTwMD — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) January 4, 2017

Here’s to many more years of Hawke enjoying a lunchtime pint at the cricket.