This 16th century anatomy book shows what we may have thought about female genitalia

Ever wondered what our forefathers in the 16th century really thought about the female anatomy? Well wonder no longer, because a censored 16th century anatomy book may provide some illuminating evidence on the subject.

The 1559 edition of Thomas Gemini’s Compediosa Totius Anatomie Delineatio features a depiction of a semi-dissected female torso, and the book’s original owner has cut away a neat triangle of paper on which the vagina would have been drawn.

Curator Shelley Hughes said it may offer clues as to why knowledge of the female anatomy lagged behind that of the human body as a whole. It suggests that 16th century society viewed female genitalia as taboo, slowing research into the subject.

(St John’s College, University of Cambridge/PA)

Shelley says: “Sin and female flesh were held in close association in 16th century society with naked women often portrayed as the servants of Satan.

“Perhaps Christian Europe would have to overcome its shame over the female reproductive organs in order to discover more about their structure.”

Before the 16th century, many European academics believed that female genital organs were simply lesser versions of male organs, turned inside out. We’re sure glad research has progressed since then.

(St John’s College, University of Cambridge/PA)

The 16th century was a time of medical revolution, with pioneering researchers such as Andreas Vesalius challenging accepted views on anatomy. However, there was still a reluctance to take on some foundational beliefs in science.

The display shows how an evidence-based knowledge of the structure of the body emerged as superstitious and religious barriers weakened.

The book will be displayed in an exhibition at St John’s College at the University of Cambridge on Saturday.