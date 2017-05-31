Thirteen soldiers die in helicopter crash after it hits high-voltage electricity line
Thirteen soldiers have been killed in a helicopter crash near Turkey's border with Iraq, Turkish military confirmed.
It crashed after hitting a high-voltage transmission line, officials said.
The governor's office for the province of Sirnak said the Cougar-type helicopter crashed near the town of Uludere on Thursday, three minutes after taking off.
Turkish media reports said the helicopter was carrying about a dozen officers and soldiers.
The crash occurred as Turkish troops are engaged in operations against Kurdish militants in a mountainous region of Sirnak province.
