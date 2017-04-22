Thirteen hurt after ferry smashes into harbour wall in Gran Canaria

Thirteen passengers on board a ferry were injured when their boat slammed into a concrete breakwater at a port on the Canary Islands.

Manolo Vidal, spokesman for Naviera Armas, the Spanish company that owns the ferry, said that a "loss of electrical power" caused the accident.

The crash happened as the ferry was leaving the Puerta de la Luz on Gran Canaria on Friday night.

Emergency services said five of the injured were taken to hospital.

TV images show the ferry hitting the breakwater head-on, sending chunks of the concrete wall tumbling down onto a service road.

The company said that the ferry was able to dock following the accident and that the passengers had been placed in hotels.

