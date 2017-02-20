These signs from Boston's Stand Up For Science rally are next level

On Sunday people came together in Boston’s Copley Square to #StandUpForScience.

The scientists, some dressed in white lab coats, called on Donald Trump’s administration to recognise evidence of climate change and take action on various environmental issues.

Geoffrey Supran, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies renewable energy solutions to climate change, said scientists are responding to the Trump administration’s “anti-science rhetoric.”

“We’re really trying to send a message today to Mr Trump that America runs on science, science is the backbone of our prosperity and progress,” Supran said.

And they were responding in the best way possible: with some seriously excellent signs.

Science nerd jokes were everywhere.

When we say nerdy, we mean nerdy – even the signs were properly cited.

Some used science to explain the current political climate.

And others were quick to remind you just how much science has done for us. Hint: a lot.

A whole lot of truth bombs were being dropped at this rally.

And some signs were just straight up inspirational.

The rally seems to have gone down an absolute storm. Beka Economopoulos helped organise the rally and posted on Facebook: “Wow. We’re blown away by the turn-out and energy at today’s rally.

“More than 5,000 scientists and supporters spoke out against the war on science, and championed the role of science in protecting the people and places and things that we love.”
