These signs from Boston's Stand Up For Science rally are next level

On Sunday people came together in Boston’s Copley Square to #StandUpForScience.

The scientists, some dressed in white lab coats, called on Donald Trump’s administration to recognise evidence of climate change and take action on various environmental issues.

Geoffrey Supran, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies renewable energy solutions to climate change, said scientists are responding to the Trump administration’s “anti-science rhetoric.”

“We’re really trying to send a message today to Mr Trump that America runs on science, science is the backbone of our prosperity and progress,” Supran said.

And they were responding in the best way possible: with some seriously excellent signs.

Science nerd jokes were everywhere.

My fave sign from today's #standupforscience rally Boston pic.twitter.com/VoIA1Q4x8B — Robin Herman (@girlinthelocker) February 19, 2017

When we say nerdy, we mean nerdy – even the signs were properly cited.

Some used science to explain the current political climate.

And others were quick to remind you just how much science has done for us. Hint: a lot.

This sign gets to the heart of what ppl care about 😂 #AAASmtg #standupforscience pic.twitter.com/tQffUGZ6pF — Lucky Tran (@luckytran) February 19, 2017

#standupforscience I think this was my favorite sign. pic.twitter.com/r6DTp1oAmw — Bev Lamarr (@bevLaMarr) February 19, 2017

I can't tell you how many older people have come up to me today to say, "I remember polio. Thank you." #standupforscience #AAASmtg pic.twitter.com/hrkIY3d5wh — Kathleen Bachynski (@bachyns) February 19, 2017

A whole lot of truth bombs were being dropped at this rally.

My patients' lives depend on science. That's why I'll be in Copley Square at noon, to #standupforscience #AAASmtg pic.twitter.com/ebCTJMuFGR — Colleen Farrell (@colleenmfarrell) February 19, 2017

And some signs were just straight up inspirational.

The rally seems to have gone down an absolute storm. Beka Economopoulos helped organise the rally and posted on Facebook: “Wow. We’re blown away by the turn-out and energy at today’s rally.

“More than 5,000 scientists and supporters spoke out against the war on science, and championed the role of science in protecting the people and places and things that we love.”