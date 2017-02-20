These signs from Boston's Stand Up For Science rally are next level
On Sunday people came together in Boston’s Copley Square to #StandUpForScience.
The scientists, some dressed in white lab coats, called on Donald Trump’s administration to recognise evidence of climate change and take action on various environmental issues.
Geoffrey Supran, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies renewable energy solutions to climate change, said scientists are responding to the Trump administration’s “anti-science rhetoric.”
Wow science protest in #boston #standupforscience go #science !!! pic.twitter.com/jsvWlEPEv2— Higen (@HigenHao) February 20, 2017
“We’re really trying to send a message today to Mr Trump that America runs on science, science is the backbone of our prosperity and progress,” Supran said.
And they were responding in the best way possible: with some seriously excellent signs.
Science nerd jokes were everywhere.
Another enthusiastic sign maker from today's #StandUpForScience Rally in #Boston during #AAAS2017 pic.twitter.com/tsyZcrqCZa— Lindzi Wessel (@LindziWessel) February 19, 2017
My fave sign from today's #standupforscience rally Boston pic.twitter.com/VoIA1Q4x8B— Robin Herman (@girlinthelocker) February 19, 2017
My favorite sign so far. #standupforscience pic.twitter.com/2pSlU5UPdz— Tomas Green (@TomasWGreen) February 19, 2017
When we say nerdy, we mean nerdy – even the signs were properly cited.
The revolution WILL be cited! #AAASmtg #standupforscience pic.twitter.com/2H5HnkD1KZ— Alex Helman (@ahelman99) February 19, 2017
Some used science to explain the current political climate.
My dad repping it at the #StandUpForScience rally today. #AAASmtg #Boston #ScienceNotSilence pic.twitter.com/Fcwo16PrqB— Luca Shapiro (@LuccheseCrime) February 19, 2017
My new favorite sign from #ScienceMarch #standupforscience pic.twitter.com/LdO3G9xPHt— DanCitizen (@DanCitizen) February 20, 2017
And others were quick to remind you just how much science has done for us. Hint: a lot.
This sign gets to the heart of what ppl care about 😂 #AAASmtg #standupforscience pic.twitter.com/tQffUGZ6pF— Lucky Tran (@luckytran) February 19, 2017
Seen at #standupforscience rally at Copley pic.twitter.com/4aagyyfN98— Barbara Moran (@MoranWriter) February 19, 2017
#standupforscience I think this was my favorite sign. pic.twitter.com/r6DTp1oAmw— Bev Lamarr (@bevLaMarr) February 19, 2017
I can't tell you how many older people have come up to me today to say, "I remember polio. Thank you." #standupforscience #AAASmtg pic.twitter.com/hrkIY3d5wh— Kathleen Bachynski (@bachyns) February 19, 2017
From #StandUpForScience rally in #Boston today. #impeachTrump #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/YjEUBxEwsM— A Proud Snowflake (@fisherjf729) February 19, 2017
A whole lot of truth bombs were being dropped at this rally.
Yes, it's come to this. #standupforscience today in Copley Sq at noon. #resist @universalhub pic.twitter.com/swBXPDz0eI— Molly Lanzarotta (@mollylanza) February 19, 2017
My patients' lives depend on science. That's why I'll be in Copley Square at noon, to #standupforscience #AAASmtg pic.twitter.com/ebCTJMuFGR— Colleen Farrell (@colleenmfarrell) February 19, 2017
And some signs were just straight up inspirational.
Best sign of the day!! #standupforscience pic.twitter.com/oGoQ60aa4W— Shreya Durvasula (@SDurv87) February 19, 2017
The rally seems to have gone down an absolute storm. Beka Economopoulos helped organise the rally and posted on Facebook: “Wow. We’re blown away by the turn-out and energy at today’s rally.
“More than 5,000 scientists and supporters spoke out against the war on science, and championed the role of science in protecting the people and places and things that we love.”
