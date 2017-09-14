These shocking images show the horrors faced by the Rohingya refugees fleeing Burma

Nearly three weeks into a mass exodus of Rohingya fleeing violence in Burma, thousands are still flooding across the border in search of help and safety in teeming refugee settlements in Bangladesh.

This series of imagery from AP and Getty Images puts their plight in context.

A man shakes a Rohingya Muslim boy while trying to revive him after the boat he was traveling in capsized just before reaching shore at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. The boy survived. AP Photo/Dar Yasin

A Rohingya Muslim boy froths from the mouth as a man successfully tries to revive him after the boat he was traveling in capsized just before reaching shore at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh on September 14, 2017. AP Photo/Dar Yasin

A Rohingya Muslim woman, who crossed over from Burma into Bangladesh, lies unconscious on the shore of Bay of Bangal after the boat she was traveling in capsized at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Rohingya Muslim refugees disembark from a boat on the Bangladeshi side of Naf river in Teknaf. Photo by Masfiqur Sohan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Rohingya Muslim woman holds an infant child who died when the boat they were traveling in capsized just before reaching the shore of the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. Photo by Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A Rohingya Muslim woman, who crossed over from Burma into Bangladesh, lies unconscious on the shore of Bay of Bangal after the boat she was traveling in capsized at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. Photo by Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Burma into Bangladesh, are seen on the shore of Bay of Bangal after the boat she was traveling in capsized at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. Photo by Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat after crossing the border from Burma, on the Bangladeshi shores of the Naf river in Teknaf. Bangladeshi boat operators are exploiting Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Burma by demanding up to $100 for ferry trips that usually cost 50 cents. Photo: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Rohingya refugees wade after crossing the border from Burma by boat, on the Bangladeshi shore of the Naf river in Teknaf. Bangladeshi boat operators are exploiting Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Burma by demanding up to $100 for ferry trips that usually cost 50 cents. Photo: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat after crossing the border from Burma, on the Bangladeshi shores of the Naf river in Teknaf. Photo: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat after crossing the border from Burma, on the Bangladeshi shores of the Naf river in Teknaf. Photo: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Rohingya Muslims walk to shore after arriving on a boat from Burma to Bangladesh in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Rohingya Muslims walk to the shore after arriving on a boat from Burma to Bangladesh in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. AP Photo/Dar Yasin

A Rohingya Muslim man walks to shore carrying two children after they arrived on a boat from Burma to Bangladesh in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. AP Photo/Dar Yasin

The crisis has drawn global condemnation, with UN officials demanding Burma halt what they described as a campaign of ethnic cleansing that has driven some 400,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee Rakhine state.

One of the dozens of boats carrying Rohingya to the Bangladeshi border town of Teknaf capsized on Thursday and at least two people drowned, police said.

That brought known drownings in the Naf River to 88 since the crisis began.

