These shocking images show the horrors faced by the Rohingya refugees fleeing Burma

Nearly three weeks into a mass exodus of Rohingya fleeing violence in Burma, thousands are still flooding across the border in search of help and safety in teeming refugee settlements in Bangladesh.
This series of imagery from AP and Getty Images puts their plight in context.
The crisis has drawn global condemnation, with UN officials demanding Burma halt what they described as a campaign of ethnic cleansing that has driven some 400,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee Rakhine state.
One of the dozens of boats carrying Rohingya to the Bangladeshi border town of Teknaf capsized on Thursday and at least two people drowned, police said.
That brought known drownings in the Naf River to 88 since the crisis began.
A US judge has jailed former pharmaceuticals company boss Martin Shkreli after finding that he violated his bail on a securities fraud conviction with a social media posting she agreed posed a threat to Hillary Clinton.
Join the conversation - comment here