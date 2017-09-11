These rescue dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey have been given a new home in Canada

Several pets and rescue dogs were left displaced by Hurricane Harvey, which lashed parts of Texas.

However, a Canadian rescue dog group has stepped in to help some of those pups who were already staying at rescue centres and they’ve made it their new destination: Toronto.

They are here!! Posted by Redemption Dogs on Monday, September 11, 2017

Welcome to Canada 🇨🇦Blitz!!! pic.twitter.com/3g6Aaj0YwC — Nicole Simone (@nicolesimone) September 11, 2017

Redemption Dogs, an advocacy group for rescue pooches, partnered with six Houston dog shelters to provide a new home for those pups “already in the rescue system”.

Their aim is to “alleviate stress from rescues on the ground in Houston”.

As of Monday, 39 dogs had safely arrived in Toronto, where they are being taken care of by vets.

Redemption Dogs is driving supplies to the flood zone this week, & returning with rescued dogs from overwhelmed shelters! https://t.co/JEGQ0XhzYn — Nicole J Georges (@NicoleJGeorges) September 3, 2017

You Canadians are just too much, @RedemptionDogs. Thank you for rescuing those poor fur babies abandoned in pounds after Hurricane Harvey. https://t.co/yUatjGlxtD — Julie Connor, Ed.D. (@drjulieconnor) September 11, 2017

Over four days, the team hired vans and drove down to Houston to pick up the dogs from overwhelmed rescue centres, and transported them back to Toronto where they are being assessed. They will be up for adoption in the coming days.

Interestingly, each of the three vans was named after Canadian celebrities: Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain and Ryan Gosling.

Redemption Dogs founder Nicole Simone told CBC: “We were not on the streets rescuing dogs or taking dogs that could potentially be missing dogs.

“We worked with local rescues that had some dogs that went through Hurricane Harvey and some dogs that had been in rescue for up to two to three years.”

A trending GoFundMe campaign has almost reached its $30,000 goal in less than a fortnight. Proceeds will go towards travel costs and vet care, as well as to six shelters in Houston.

The group of eight volunteers also took down humanitarian supplies to some of the flood-hit zones in the Lone Star state.

Brb, adopting all the dogs https://t.co/tK8WFC957z — Gab (@_gabxxo) September 11, 2017

Bless you, Redemption Dogs! You just lent new meaning to "Man's [let's make that humans'!] best friend". — Carla Pennington (@Penn_chill) September 11, 2017

When I wake up I will have 39 dogs to help look after. It's like Christmas. Night! — Nicole Simone (@nicolesimone) September 11, 2017

Redemption Dogs is accepting volunteers to help with their Irma rescue efforts, as well as Harvey.