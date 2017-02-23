These pictures show the sheer power of Storm Doris and the damage it's caused across the UK

Storm Doris has been battering the UK, with winds reaching speeds of up to 90mph in some areas.

What the Met Office has now declared is a “weather bomb” also claimed its first victim in Wolverhampton, where a woman died after being hit by heavy debris. Elsewhere, lorries toppled, trees fell, and transport delays were widespread.

Here are some of the most striking pictures of the day’s extreme weather.

A pilot made a terrifying landing at Leeds Bradford Airport.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

These sheep in the Scottish Borders got more than a dusting of snow.

(Jane Barlow/PA)

This double decker bus was blown off the road in Cambridgeshire.

(Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing)

A tree was uprooted in County Antrim.

(Steven McAuley/PA)

There was transport chaos at King’s Cross.

(Ryan Temple)

This photographer took a risk at the Marina in Brighton.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

This lorry was blown over on the M11.

(Jamie Knox)

This satellite image shows the passage of the storm.

(University of Dundee)

Waves pummelled the lighthouse at Aberystwyth.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

But it wasn’t all bad news. These lambs in Cumbria had to wear little rain coats.