These pictures show the sheer power of Storm Doris and the damage it's caused across the UK
Storm Doris has been battering the UK, with winds reaching speeds of up to 90mph in some areas.
What the Met Office has now declared is a “weather bomb” also claimed its first victim in Wolverhampton, where a woman died after being hit by heavy debris. Elsewhere, lorries toppled, trees fell, and transport delays were widespread.
Here are some of the most striking pictures of the day’s extreme weather.
A pilot made a terrifying landing at Leeds Bradford Airport.
These sheep in the Scottish Borders got more than a dusting of snow.
This double decker bus was blown off the road in Cambridgeshire.
A tree was uprooted in County Antrim.
There was transport chaos at King’s Cross.
This photographer took a risk at the Marina in Brighton.
This lorry was blown over on the M11.
This satellite image shows the passage of the storm.
Waves pummelled the lighthouse at Aberystwyth.
But it wasn’t all bad news. These lambs in Cumbria had to wear little rain coats.
