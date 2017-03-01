These pictures of Mount Etna spewing lava are really quite something

Sicily can kinda steal the show sometimes when it comes to the world of nature.

Mount Etna: it’s all down to you.

Europe’s most active volcano has been erupting in a fiery show – and, TBH, we’re going to be sat here looking at pictures of it for a while longer yet.

(Salvatore Allegra/AP)

The volcano’s latest eruptions began yesterday evening and these can last days and even weeks.

Must have been pretty cool for anyone on holiday in the nearby city of Catania and the resort town of Taormina – the giant orange fountains of lava could be seen spewing towards the sky from these spots.

(Salvatore Allegra/AP)

Catania airport was operating normally today, even though volcanic ash clouds can cause flight disruptions, as much of Europe learnt when Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull erupted in 2010.

Authorities also reported that the towns around the mountain’s slopes were not in any danger from the eruption.

Over to Twitter, where people have been sharing some incredible volcano views.

Its crazy to think that 4 months ago I took this photo of the quiet southern crater of Mt Etna, as of last night, it is no longer quiet. pic.twitter.com/ojp3ZyKO6t — Emma Collins (@EmmaCollins4) February 28, 2017

This picture especially gives an idea of how different Mount Etna can look.

There's no volcano on Earth whose shape changes so frequently as Etna - The Southeast Crater, from 11 November 2016 to 28 February 2017 pic.twitter.com/OdfumTcbQV — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 28, 2017

And there’s no denying the timing of the latest eruption is quite something…