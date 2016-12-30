These astronauts took the Mannequin Challenge to new heights on the ISS

The Mannequin Challenge has reached new heights. By that, we mean 200 miles above the Earth’s surface.

Thomas Pesquet, an astronaut from the European Space Agency, tweeted a video of himself and other five crewmembers doing the viral challenge aboard the International Space Station.

We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vlOglQ3lEh — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016

Other crewmembers currently onboard the ISS with the French astronaut are Nasa’s Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough along with Russian cosmonauts Andrey Borisenko, Oleg Novitskiy and Sergey Ryzhikov.

The Mannequin Challenge certainly looks pretty cool in microgravity.