These astronauts made pizza in space – but how did it taste?

If you’re away on a long trip you can really start to crave a taste of home – and that’s exactly what happened to astronaut Paolo Nespoli‏.

The Italian is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and found himself, very relatably, missing the comforting taste of pizza.

So ISS chief Kirk Shireman did the only caring thing a good boss could, and sent the crew the ingredients to make their own pizzas.

Certainly getting the base spinning seems a little easier in microgravity, but we have questions.

Like is it really a pizza without cheese? What’s going on with all that pepperoni? And how did they actually taste?

Well, according to Nespoli, not too bad.

It’s not the first time astronauts have enjoyed a pizza aboard the space station.

Back in 2001, Pizza Hut announced it had delivered pizza to Russian cosmonaut Yuri Usachov as part of a promotional stunt.
