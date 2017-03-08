These acid attack survivors walking the catwalk will inspire you this International Women's Day

As Paris Fashion Week drew to a close, a different and incredibly important fashion show took place on the other side of the world.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, acid attack survivors in Bangladesh took to the catwalk to challenge conventional standards of beauty.

The aim of this fashion show was to raise awareness around the issue and also empower women affected by acid attacks.

The show was organised by ActionAid and was called “Beauty Redefined”, featuring 15 victims of acid attacks. Director of ActionAid Bangladesh Farah Kabir said: “We are here today to show their inner strength, as they have come a long way. I often take inspiration from them. Their courage is huge.”

(AM Ahad/AP)

One of the models was 14-year-old Shonali Khatun, who strutted the catwalk as the audience of fashion lovers, activists and diplomats cheered. Shonali was attacked just days after she was born due to a property dispute involving her parents. She spent nearly three years in a hospital and underwent eight operations – but her attacker has never been caught.

Her tale is one of sorrow, and yet she is nothing short of inspiring. “I am so happy to be here,” Shonali said. “One day I want to be a physician.”

(AM Ahad/AP)

ActionAid deliberately chose to stage the event the day before International Women’s Day, hoping to highlight the fact that acid victims, too often overlooked, are a vital part of society.

Bangladesh has struggled to deal with acid attacks in recent decades, despite harsh punishments for attackers. In 2016, 44 people were attacked in the country – an annual number that has remained relatively stable over the years.

We can’t think of a better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by praising these inspiring women who have overcome such adversity to be where they are today.