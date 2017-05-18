Theresa May pledges to tackle 'giant challenges' with Tory manifesto

Theresa May has promised that a Conservative government will tackle the "five giant challenges" facing Britain over the coming decade, as she launched the party's manifesto for the June 8 general election.

In a foreword to the document, being launched in the Tory target seat of Halifax in West Yorkshire, the Prime Minister warns that the next five years will be the most challenging period the UK has faced for 60 years.

As well as the massive task of pulling the UK out of the European Union, the government elected next month will need to deal with the challenges of building a strong economy, tackling social division, meeting the pressures of an ageing society and making sure that Britain responds to the upheavals caused by fast-changing technology, she said.

"The next five years are the most challenging that Britain has faced in my lifetime. Brexit will define us: our place in the world, our economic security and our future prosperity," said Mrs May.

"So now more than ever, Britain needs a strong and stable government to get the best Brexit deal for our country and its people.

"Now more than ever, Britain needs strong and stable leadership to make the most of the opportunities Brexit brings for hard-working families.

"Now more than ever, Britain needs a clear plan.

"This manifesto - Forward, Together: Our Plan for a Stronger Britain and a Prosperous Future - will meet the great challenges of our time, beyond Brexit.

"With this plan and with a strong hand through Brexit, we will build a stronger, fairer, more prosperous Britain for all of us."