Theresa May may be in position to trigger UK's exit from EU tomorrow

The British Prime Minister Theresa May may be in a position to trigger the UK's exit from the EU as soon as tomorrow, as MPs debate her Brexit Bill again later.

The legislation is back before the Commons after the House of Lords added two amendments.

Ministers hope they will be removed and the legislation passed in its original form.

But Labour's shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer wants the government to stop and think.

"Reflect on what the House of Lords has said. By majorities of nearly 100 they've sent back two really important issues - this issue of the EU nationals and this issue of the vote.

"Reflect on them, don't just have this obsession with getting Article 50 triggered this week."