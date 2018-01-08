Theresa May hoping to send a signal with Cabinet reshuffle

Some new faces are expected as part of Theresa May’s Cabinet reshuffle.

The British Prime Minister is also reportedly going to appoint a ’no deal’ Brexit minister, while Justine Greening could lose her role as education secretary.

Lucy Fisher - who’s a political correspondent for The UK Times - says it would send a signal.

"She was really just brought in so Theresa May could lock in her loyalty after she went up against Theresa May for the party leadership," said Ms Fisher.

"I think Andrea Leadsom on the back benches could agitate, I think she can command the support of some of the more awkward squad so I think getting rid of her would be a sign of boldness."