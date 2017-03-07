Theresa May faces second Brexit defeat in House of Lords

British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a second Brexit defeat in the House of Lords today.

Peers are expected to back an amendment to give Parliament a "meaningful vote" on the outcome of negotiations.

The government says it doesn't want that - because it could be an incentive for Brussels to give the UK a bad deal - resulting in Britain staying in the EU through the back door.

Mrs May says she's clear on what she wants from peers.

"This bill will enable us to start the process of negotiations for us to leave the European Union.

"It's a very clear, very short bill, we need to ensure we get this bill through so we can do what the British people asked us to do."