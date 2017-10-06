Theresa May carries on 'calm leadership' amid Grant Shapps plot to oust her

Theresa May has said she will carry on providing "calm leadership" at the head of the British Government following the disclosure that some Tory MPs are urging her to stand down.

Speaking in her Maidenhead constituency, the Prime Minister said she had the "full support" of the Cabinet.

She told reporters: "Now what the country needs is calm leadership, and that's what I am providing with the full support of my Cabinet."

Her comments follow the disclosure that former party chairman Grant Shapps is leading a group of rebel MPs urging her to stand down.

Mr Shapps has claimed the backing of around 30 backbenchers, including five former Cabinet ministers, although loyalist MPs have accused him of exaggerating his support.

Mr Shapps was a minister in David Cameron's government but an ally of the former premier said he has misjudged the situation.

Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: "Inundated with message of support 4 @theresa_may frm members. @grantshapps has misjudged the mood of the party&MPs".

The UK's Business Minister Margot James said Mr Shapps does not enjoy wide support in the party after he resigned as chairman following allegations of bullying in the Tories' youth wing.

She posted: "Since road trip turmoil under his party chairmanship Grant Shapps lacks a base in the party."

Veteran backbencher Michael Fabricant suggested Mr Shapps held a grudge because he is no longer a minister.

"I wouldn't buy a used car from one embittered colleague - let alone take advice from him about who should be PM," he said.

"Theresa May should remain."

Nadine Dorries, an ally of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who has been the subject of speculation about a potential leadership bid amid his perceived disloyalty over Brexit in recent weeks, claimed Mr Shapps was part of a group of Remain-backing MPs seeking to reverse the decision to quit the EU.