Theme Park remains closed after girl, 11, dies in water ride fall

Drayton Manor Theme Park in England will remain shut on Wednesday as a mark of respect after an 11-year-old schoolgirl died after falling from a water ride.

The youngster, from the Leicester area, fell out of a boat on the Splash Canyon ride during a school trip to the Tamworth-based theme park on Tuesday.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said it was making initial inquiries into the tragedy alongside the emergency services, while the girl's school said it is "liaising with the relevant authorities".

The theme park's website states the ride, which opened in 1993, features up to 21 boats, each with up to six people in.

It is open to anyone at least 0.9m (3ft) tall, although those under 1.1m must be accompanied by an adult.

The website promises "a wild ride" with "fast-flowing rapids".

It adds: "Swerve around corners, splash through the waves, and get soaked as your boat is swept along our fast-flowing rapids. No two experiences are ever the same ...

"You'll feel like you're in the middle of the jungle as you speed, bounce, and splash your way around our river, past other rides and through the trees, experiencing the most unpredictable and thrilling of river rapid rides.

"It's called Splash Canyon for a reason."