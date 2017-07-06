The West will never be broken, vows Donald Trump

Donald Trump has delivered a major speech in Poland declaring that "the West will never be broken" and vowing to win the battle against extremism.

Mr Trump told crowds in Krasinski Square, Warsaw: "Our people will thrive and our civilisation will triumph."

He offered praise for his hosts' resilience in the face of historic threats from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, declaring: "Let us all fight like Poles."

He used the speech to make the case for the US and its allies to embrace the spirit of national pride that helped sustain the Polish people.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech in Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. Photo: AP Photo/Petr David Josek

He repeatedly drew contrasts with the beliefs of extremists and made the case for the necessity of his travel ban, which restricts immigration from some terror-impacted countries.

He had started his day at the Royal Castle, welcomed by Polish President Andrzej Duda with a vigorous handshake in front of a white marble bust of Stanislaw August Poniatowski, the last king of Poland.

After Poland he will move on to Germany for the G20 economic summit, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.