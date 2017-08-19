The victims of the Spain terror attacks

At least 14 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in the terror attacks in Spain, with those affected hailing from all over the world.

Citizens of 34 countries were caught up in the atrocities including Ireland, England, Spain, Germany, Australia, Canada, the United States, France and China.

Authorities have identified those killed in the Barcelona attack as two Italians, one Portuguese, three Spanish, one Spanish-Argentine, a Belgian, an American and a Canadian.

The victim of the second assault in Cambrils has been identified as a Spanish woman.

Here are the names of the victims which have emerged so far.

:: Bruno Gulotta

The 35-year-old Italian was on holiday in Barcelona with his partner and two children when the attackers struck, according to an account given to La Repubblica.

Mr Gulotta was a marketing and sales manager at Tom's Hardware and is understood to have been a resident of Legnano, north-west of Milan.

Tom's Hardware announced his death on its website and paid tribute to Mr Gulotta, saying that everyone who came into contact with him was impressed with his kindness and professionalism.

Bruno Gulotta (circled). Pic via Tom's Hardware website.

:: Elke Vanbockrijck

The 44-year-old Belgian, from the town of Tongeren, is understood to have been on holiday in Barcelona with her husband and two sons.

Ms Vanbockrijck was described as very committed by the president of the KFC Heur Tongeren football team, who said she was at the club nearly every day with her sons, who are aged 10 and 14, the Associated Press reported.

In a post on Facebook, the club passed on their condolences to her family, and described her as a caring mother.

:: Ian Moore Wilson

Canadian Ian Moore Wilson has been confirmed as among those killed, according to his daughter Fiona, a staff sergeant at Vancouver Police Department.

In a statement released on the force's website, she said: "My dad's passing leaves an immense void in our tight-knit family. He was desperately loved by us all and will be dearly missed."

Ms Wilson said her father was married to his wife Valerie for 53 years.

She paid tribute to those who assisted Mr Wilson in his final moments and to those who focused their attention on her mother's urgent medical attention and aftercare in the wake of the attack.

photo issued by the Vancouver Police Department of Valerie Wilson with her husband Ian Moore Wilson, who died in the Barcelona terror attack. Picture: PA

:: Luca Russo

The 25-year-old Italian is believed to have been in the city with his girlfriend when the attack unfolded.

Mr Russo, from Bassano del Grappa in the province of Vicenza, northern Italy, was an engineering graduate, La Repubblica reported.

Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni tweeted about both Mr Gulotta and Mr Russo, saying that Italy will gather tight around their families.

:: Francisco Lopez Rodriguez

Spaniard Mr Rodriguez, who is reported to be from Lanteira in Granada, died at the scene after being hit by the van in Las Ramblas, his niece said on Twitter.

Raquel Baron Lopez posted a series of tweets in the aftermath of the attack as the family desperately tried to find him, but confirmed news of his death on Friday.

It is believed Mr Rodriguez was walking with four other family members at the time of the attack.

:: Jared Tucker

Californian Jared Tucker, 42, has been confirmed as among those killed in the deadly truck attack, according to his father Daniel.

He told the New York Daily News: "We just got the text - Jared's body was identified at the morgue by his wife. It's just something we really just don't understand. I don't know what else to say."

The American was reportedly on an anniversary trip with his wife.

:: Pepita Codina

Spaniard Pepita Codina, 75, died in the attack, according to the mayor of Hipolit de Voltrega, a small town near Barcelona where she was from. Xavier Vilamala posted messages of condolence on Twitter and Instagram.

Sara Sanchez Crosas, who said she was her hairdresser, also posted about the news of her death on Facebook.

:: Ana Maria Suarez

Ana Maria Suarez was the sole fatality of the attack in the seaside resort of Cambrils.

The 61-year-old, from Zaragoza, north east Spain, was with her husband and sister, who were both injured in the attack, according to Radio Television Espanola.

The Spanish Royal Family Twitter account confirmed her death, offering their thoughts to her family.