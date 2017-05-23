The victims of the Manchester Arena bombing

Last night 22 people were killed and 59 were injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

The terrorist attack has been claimed by the Islamic State and details of last night’s victims are beginning to emerge.

The first victim to be named was Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old student at Runshaw College in Leyland.

Georgina was in her second year of a health and social care course.

Two years ago Georgina met Ariana Grande, of whom she was an avid fan.

The second victim that has been named is eight-year-old Saffie Roussos.

Saffie was from Leyland.