The victims of the Manchester Arena bombing

Back to Manchester terror attack World Home

Last night 22 people were killed and 59 were injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

The terrorist attack has been claimed by the Islamic State and details of last night’s victims are beginning to emerge.

The first victim to be named was Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old student at Runshaw College in Leyland.

Georgina was in her second year of a health and social care course.

Two years ago Georgina met Ariana Grande, of whom she was an avid fan.

The second victim that has been named is eight-year-old Saffie Roussos.

Saffie was from Leyland.

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.
KEYWORDS: manchester, bombing, victims

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World