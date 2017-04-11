The UK was treated to a special pink moon this morning

A “pink moon” illuminated the morning sky in the UK, marking the first full moon after the Spring Equinox.

The moon is not actually pink, though it is named after the pink wild ground phlox flowers that bloom in north America in spring.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Full moons occur every 29 days, so you’re probably wondering what the big deal with this one is. Well, this month’s is more important than any other as it marks the beginning of several religious holidays.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

The pink moon was most visible in UK skies between 6-7am on April 11.