The truth will out, says South Korean leader ousted in corruption probe

Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye has denied any wrongdoing after being removed from office over a massive corruption scandal.

Park left the presidential Blue House on Sunday and arrived at her Seoul home where she issued a statement saying: "Although it will take time, I believe the truth will certainly come out."

She expressed gratitude to her supporters and apologised for "failing to fulfil my duty as president".

The Constitutional Court formally removed Park from office on Friday, upholding an impeachment motion filed by lawmakers in December amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favours from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

Park was greeted by hundreds of supporters at her home who chanted her name and waved the country's flag.

South Korea must elect a new president by early May. Opinion polls show liberal Moon Jae-in, who lost to Park in 2012, as the favorite to become the country's next leader.

The court ruling ended a power struggle that had consumed the nation for months and marked a stunning downfall for Park, who convincingly defeated her liberal opponent in 2012 with overwhelming support from older South Koreans, who remembered her dictator father as a hero.

Park no longer has immunity from prosecution and may face criminal charges including extortion, bribery and abuse of power.