The top pictures astronauts took of Earth in 2017

If you want to up your Instagram game in 2017, perhaps you should consider living in space.

Because these pictures of Earth taken from the International Space Station this year are absolutely stunning.

.@Astromaterials' Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at @NASA_Johnson counts down the top photos taken by @NASA_Astronauts aboard the space station this year. Learn more and download images here: https://t.co/Hbxnz2d7FM pic.twitter.com/7gBpNiYcr3 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 30, 2017

Here’s a closer look at some of the amazing images.

New York

(JSC/Nasa)

This image, taken by the Expedition 50 crew back in January, captures New York, the city that never sleeps, lit up at night.

A chess board landscape in Idaho

(Nasa)

The white squares of the chess board are snow sitting on the ground where forest has been chopped down. The darker squares are where the forest remains. It’s the result of an arrangement from the 19th century which saw one-square-mile sections of land given away by the government. The remaining sections of forest are now designated reserves.

Solar evaporation ponds in Utah

Solar evaporation ponds outside the city of Moab, Utah. There are 23 colourful ponds spread across 400 acres. They are part of a large operation to mine potassium chloride (Nasa)

These ponds in Utah are part of an operation to mine potassium chloride, which is used for fertiliser. The different colours are because of a blue dye that is used in the ponds as part of the extraction process. The darker the blue, the deeper the pond is. The picture shows some ponds have nearly evaporated completely – these are the light, tan-coloured sections.

Meidob Volcanic Field in Sudan

(Nasa)

This alien volcanic landscape covers around 1,930 square miles in western Sudan.

Hurricane Jose

(Nasa)

Images from the ISS can also capture the devastation of nature. Hurricane Jose hit its peak recorded wind speed of 155mph when this image was taken, as the storm’s eye barely missed Puerto Rico and the Lesser Antilles.

The city lights of north-western Europe

(Nasa)

This picture shows the recognisable outline of Ireland, the UK and north-west Europe at night.

Sunrise over the Philippine Sea

(Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Centre/Nasa)

This may look like a mountain range, but the dark shapes are actually silhouetted clouds over the Philippine Sea.

Mount Etna erupting

(Nasa)

Unlike the volcanic landscape of Sudan, Sicily’s Mount Etna is still very much active. This image shows how an eruption looks from space.

Aurora Borealis over Canada

(Nasa)

Forget a weekend break to Iceland – if you really want a great view of the Aurora Borealis head to the ISS.