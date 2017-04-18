The story of Emmanuel Macron - how an ex-investment banker became France's best hope of beating Marine Le Pen

Emmanuel Macron has never been elected to public office.

Before entering politics he was an unknown investment banker.

He does not belong to a mainstream political party, instead setting up his own movement a year ago.

And yet he is the candidate most likely to be the next French president. Who is he, what is the movement supporting him, and how has he become France’s best hope of beating Marine Le Pen?

Macron comes from a finance background – he was an investment banker for Rothschild & Cie before being made France’s economy minister by socialist president Francois Hollande in 2014.

Unlike Ireland, French ministers do not have to be elected representatives, nor do they have to belong to the party under which they serve. Macron was neither.

He resigned as finance minister in 2016 to set up his own movement – En Marche! or Let’s Go! – which later turned into a presidential bid.

Without established organisational networks and sources of funding, En Marche was initially underestimated – no one in modern French politics has mounted a successful presidential bid without the backing of a major party structure.

Now, a week before the first round, it looks as though the independent, centrist candidate will take France’s highest political office, giving him power over national security, foreign policy and the ability to choose the Prime Minister. How has the ex-banker risen so high?

Key to Macron’s success is the army of volunteers – known by the English term “helpers” – who give up their time to campaign for him.

Helpers work in the movement’s Paris headquarters, known as QG (quartier general), and in local districts around France where they undertake a variety of tasks – from managing social media to leafleting, organising debates and events, going door-to-door and answering questions that come to En Marche via phone and email.

Volunteer Esteban Fabiao said: “As the National Front is reaching record-high intended votes, I thought now was an even more critical time to do something to fight against their ideas.”

In the QG, helpers work in an open-plan area described as “casual” and feeling like a “start-up”.

Located in the 15th arrondissement – which encompasses the largest Parisian skyscraper, Tour Montparnasse, and borders the Eiffel Tower – the QG is not a typical party headquarters.

Helpers who stay late or feel tired during the day can nap or sleep in a dedicated room of bunk beds.

Enthusiastic Parisian teenagers without degrees or careers work on Macbooks and chat with the man who in a month’s time could be president – Macron himself works on the floor above the helpers, popping down from time to time to mingle.

Abde Bouraoui, 18, said it feels like Silicon Valley – jeans and T-shirts are more than OK, most helpers are young, and the older people are “still cool”.

Macron is portrayed as a candidate for the young and globalised, but supporters say they can win support from across the spectrum.

His blend of centrist policies, which include reducing corporation tax and being pro-EU, sits in stark contrast to National Front leader Le Pen, who advocates for Frexit and economic protectionism.

At an En Marche event in London in April, French people of all ages gathered to learn more about Macron’s programme.

Teenagers and pensioners attended the event at the University of Westminster in central London under the watchful gaze of (many) Macron posters.

One of En Marche’s first volunteers Kevin Goossaert-Krupka said: “People usually see us as being young, dynamic and full of hope. This cannot be denied, but En Marche! also gathers people from all ages and all sociological backgrounds.”

Macron is charismatic, charming and young – he has been described as the “French Obama”.

Fabiao said that while Macron is clever and educated, “what sets him aside from all the other candidates is his emotional intelligence”.

He added: “He has an excellent ability to connect and empathise with people.”

The candidate’s personality-driven campaign is reflected in the movement’s initials – En Marche, the same as Emmanuel Macron.

“Macron knew my name almost instantly, which I was not expecting” said Fanny Devaux, who worked at the GQ for four months.

“He always had a little word for everyone. He is just really good with people. With anyone he would find the words to make them feel welcome and useful.”

Macron’s personal life is certainly of interest to many – as a 16-year-old he had a love affair with his 40-year-old teacher, who was married with three children.

His parents were against the affair, but Macron was steadfast.

He married Brigitte Trogneux in 2007 – and by most accounts 39-year-old Macron and his 64-year-old wife continue to form a happy and loving partnership, a stable situation which contrasts with President Hollande’s colourful love life.

His educational background is less unusual – he attended the Ecole nationale d’administration, France’s answer to PPE at Oxford.

Macron presents himself as the outsider, the man to change and renew politics, but his background is anything but – the ENA has educated most of France’s political elite.

Supporters have described En Marche as disorganised, but they like its grass-roots policy making.

Roseline Theron, 51, used to be a member of the Socialist Party – now she is standing as local representative for En Marche.

“I left (the Socialists) because I couldn’t stand the way it was organised and the fact that there was so much hierarchy that newcomers were not allowed to have their say,” she said.

“The En Marche meeting was very fresh. Everybody wanted to talk, everybody had something to say. Organisation can come, it was the rest that mattered to me.”

The downside was that Macron was widely criticised for not having a manifesto until late in the day – his lack of traditional party ideology plus his long-winded way of using questionnaires and local debates to shape policy meant many were unclear about what he actually stood for.

But many Macron supporters have been attracted to this new way of working in politics.

Working for En Marche is Fabiao’s first role in a political campaign, despite always having been interested in politics.

He said that in the youth groups affiliated with political parties, for example the Mouvement des Jeunes Socialistes, he felt “people there were more interested in building a career for themselves” than actually listening to French people to improve society.

Fabiao’s story is replicated across En Marche’s volunteers – helper Nicolas Brocaud estimated that around 70% of En Marche helpers are getting involved in politics for the very first time.

Macron hopes to win by having a campaign that is vibrant, energetic and positive about France’s future.

Brocaud said En Marche focuses on positive rather than negative campaigning – talking to undecided voters about their policies rather than being destructive about others’.

The 18-year-old helper is head of the youth campaign for the 9th arrondissement – organising events and talking to the wealthy residents who live around L’Opera and Boulevard Haussmann.

Theron added: “I really like the optimistic tone (of En Marche) because I’m sick of French bashing and we are so good at it. How can you give energy to young people when everything they hear about the country is that it is going down the drain?”

She said the use of grassroots campaigning, the positivity and the use of social media and the internet reminded her Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign.

After all, “Let’s Go” strikes a similar note to “Yes We Can”.

But France in 2017 does not feel like the halcyon days of Obama. Still reeling from terror attacks that seemed to strike at the heart of French culture, Le Pen’s aim to seal off Frenchness from the rest of world appeals to many.

Macron’s centrist, liberal policy platform has been criticised (Le Pen said in a television debate: “You spoke for seven minutes and I can’t summarise what you said, it’s an utter void”), but has also garnered wide support.

He is pro-business and his days as an investment banker have left him with a free-market attitude, proposing in his manifesto to cut corporation tax.

He has said he wants to be flexible about the statutory 35-hour working week and broadly favours deregulation, which sounds troubling to the left-wing French who seemed to spend most of 2016 protesting against labour laws.

But his social outlooks are distinctly left-wing – he is unashamedly pro-Europe and pro-immigration.

Fabiao said: “Macron really cares about understanding people to offer solutions that work and are fair, regardless of whether these are considered ‘de gauche’ or ‘de droite’.”

“I always found it deplorable that politicians from one side would not acknowledge what is good in what politicians from the other side suggest simply because they are not on the same side.

“I think this attitude prevented us from going forward.”

For now, polls put Macron close to Le Pen for the first round, but beating her comfortably in the second, though resurgences from Francois Fillon and Jean-Luc Melenchon make it a four-horse race.

If Macron makes it to the Elysee Palace, it will be one of the most dramatic rises in modern French politics.