The scientist who can erase memories says you're not allowed to use it after a break-up

The Canadian scientist who has managed to erase fear-based memories in mice said that the process has “huge” ethical implications, and we definitely can’t just use it to forget a dodgy relationship.

Dr Sheena Josselyn, from the University of Toronto, told an audience at the American Association for the Advancement of Science meeting in Boston that her team’s work could have “potential downsides”.

The memory erasure technique has not been tested in humans yet, but the researchers envisage their technology being put into a “missile-like drug” that would target selected memory neurons, preventing certain things from being recalled.

So far the technique has only been used on mice (PA)

Her team erased fear memories in mice by genetically removing certain neurons, which left others unaffected.

Although her findings could make waves in treating addiction or PTSD, she warns against using the new technology flippantly.

While discussing PTSD patients, she said: “In these people, the memories are intrusive and disrupt their everyday lives”.

The technique could be used for those with addiction or PTSD (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Josselyn said there need to be ethical policies around the use of this new technology so people can’t simply use it to forget break-ups, or remove other unpleasant, but less damaging memories.

In her opinion, certain bad memories do serve a purpose in humans.

“We all learn from our mistakes. If we erase the memory of our mistakes, what is to keep us from repeating them?”