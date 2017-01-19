The science behind popcorn's magic metamorphosis

Today is National Popcorn Day, which is great in all sorts of ways, but most of all it’s great for science.

Popcorn is the only corn grain that splits open when exposed to high temperatures and the reasons behind it are pretty interesting.

So, here’s a little explainer about how the mutation from hard shell to fluffy treat actually happens.

Each kernel holds a drop of water, starch granules, and an embryo, which all react together when exposed to searing heat.

When the shell is exposed to temperatures of around 150C, the water transforms into steam, expanding and building high pressure which eventually ruptures the hard husk.

The superheated steam turns the starch into a jelly-like consistency. And, when the shell breaks and the jelly cools it solidifies into the light, cream sweet we get at movie theatres.

The transformation can actually happen at around 100C, but the piece won’t be as delicious or fluffy.

Ideal water content is around 15% and the seeds are best harvested in the Autumn.

Traditionally, it’s cooked in a pan with oil, but a healthier method is to use ultra-hot air to break open the stubborn shells.

Rob Godfrey, from gourmet popcorn-makers Joe & Seph said: “We use mushroom corn because it comes out much more round, but the conventional kind is called butterfly corn.

“Mushroom comes out much rounder which means caramel or our other flavours get a lovely coverage. We use air-popping too, because it’s healthier and you don’t get any taste or texture of the leftover oil.”

Oh, and you know those little stubborn pieces you get at the bottom of a bucket which just have refused to change, the ones that hurt your teeth when you mistakenly bite into them?

That just means they didn’t have enough water in them to begin with.

Enjoy.

